Quaero Capital S.A. Sells 3,600 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quaero Capital S.A. decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4,009.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,534,000 after buying an additional 4,728,994 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,242,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after buying an additional 1,474,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock valued at $431,340,525 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $1.84 on Monday, hitting $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,560,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.90. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

