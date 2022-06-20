QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,564 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 31,213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 46,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $120.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.36 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.16.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

