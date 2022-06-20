Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,406 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises approximately 5.9% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $47,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO traded up $2.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $255.87. The stock had a trading volume of 31,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,691. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $299.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.58.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

