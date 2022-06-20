Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 222 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Graco comprises 1.5% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.10% of Graco worth $12,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after buying an additional 33,076 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 16.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $6,017,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GGG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.08. 11,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

