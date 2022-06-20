Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics comprises 3.1% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DGX opened at $130.64 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

