RAI Finance Achieves Market Cap of $15.86 Million (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0802 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges. RAI Finance has a market cap of $15.86 million and approximately $747,560.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.51 or 0.01293622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00100348 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00090554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013312 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

