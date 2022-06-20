Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) is Sage Capital Advisors llc’s 8th Largest Position

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

RTX traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.88. 228,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,061,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

