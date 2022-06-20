Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.88. The stock had a trading volume of 228,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,213. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average is $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

