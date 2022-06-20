RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 235 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,665. The company has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.84.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

