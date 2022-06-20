RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 247 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after purchasing an additional 885,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,472,000 after purchasing an additional 708,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 138,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,534,890,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.20. The company had a trading volume of 240,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,004. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $149.10 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.24. The firm has a market cap of $138.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

