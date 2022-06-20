RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 169,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.2% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.91 on Monday, reaching $310.69. The stock had a trading volume of 247,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $302.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.65.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

