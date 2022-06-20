RB Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period.

COLD traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $27.95. 88,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,211. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

