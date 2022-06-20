RB Capital Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,297.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 13.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 11,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 85,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $10.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $369.71. The stock had a trading volume of 84,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,650. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $409.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.62. The company has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

