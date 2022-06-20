RB Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 7,498.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,482 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,113,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 973,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,525,000 after purchasing an additional 308,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.65. 74,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,680. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $136.97 and a one year high of $170.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.83.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

