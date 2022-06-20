ReapChain 1-Day Volume Tops $3.48 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (REAP) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. ReapChain has a total market capitalization of $18.37 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0597 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReapChain has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

