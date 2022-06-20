Redd Hits 24 Hour Volume of $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,438.73 or 0.99945652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033160 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00021952 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001096 BTC.

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

