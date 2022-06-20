Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Holdings Trimmed by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 69.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

IPO traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.62. 8,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,701. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. Renaissance IPO ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $70.59.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.