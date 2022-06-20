Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,967,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,112 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for 0.8% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.57% of Republic Services worth $670,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.14.

RSG stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.73. 51,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,760. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.63 and its 200-day moving average is $130.34.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.