Reviewing IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get IMV alerts:

IMV has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for IMV and Paratek Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV 0 1 3 0 2.75 Paratek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 1 3.50

IMV currently has a consensus target price of $2.29, suggesting a potential upside of 307.99%. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 761.11%. Given Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paratek Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than IMV.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IMV and Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV $190,000.00 243.39 -$36.59 million ($0.51) -1.10 Paratek Pharmaceuticals $130.16 million 0.75 -$59.08 million ($1.16) -1.55

IMV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paratek Pharmaceuticals. Paratek Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of IMV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IMV and Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV -28,237.32% -187.16% -92.34% Paratek Pharmaceuticals -42.31% N/A -32.77%

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals beats IMV on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMV (Get Rating)

IMV Inc. operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer. It also develops DPX-SurMAGE that is in Phase I clinical trial for bladder cancer; and DPX-COVID-19 and DPX-RSV for infectious diseases. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Allergan plc; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and contract with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to support the development of NUZYRA for the treatment of pulmonary anthrax. In addition, it has license agreement with Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop, import, and sell the XERAVATM product, which is used for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections caused by bacteria. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.