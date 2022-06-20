Reviewing InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) and InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) and InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

InspireMD has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for InspireMD and InVivo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD 0 0 0 0 N/A InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of InspireMD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of InspireMD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InspireMD and InVivo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD -345.80% -45.79% -39.44% InVivo Therapeutics N/A -53.04% -46.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InspireMD and InVivo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD $4.49 million 3.58 -$14.92 million ($2.09) -0.92 InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.90 million ($7.69) -0.50

InVivo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InspireMD. InspireMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InVivo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

InspireMD beats InVivo Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

InspireMD Company Profile (Get Rating)

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery. It is also developing PVGuard, a MicroNet mesh sleeve and self-expandable stent for use in peripheral vascular applications. The company sells its products through local distributors. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

