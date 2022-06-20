Revomon (REVO) Price Reaches $0.0709 on Top Exchanges

Revomon (REVO) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Revomon coin can now be bought for about $0.0709 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $51,424.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Revomon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $260.24 or 0.01298362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00097918 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00090207 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013252 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.