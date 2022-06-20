RFG Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

RFG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 520,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 14.5% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $23,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 249,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,869,000.

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 142,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,551. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64.

