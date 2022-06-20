RFG Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

RFG Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $2.06 on Monday, reaching $128.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,800. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.39.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

