Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.72. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,598.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

