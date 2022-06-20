Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.67.
Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.72. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
