RK Asset Management LLC Has $9.47 Million Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

RK Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,851 shares during the period. National Beverage comprises 9.2% of RK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 538.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FIZZ traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,890. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $64.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35.

National Beverage Profile (Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

