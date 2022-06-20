RK Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

RK Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Dorman Products comprises approximately 3.3% of RK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RK Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dorman Products worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 96.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DORM. Barrington Research upped their target price on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total value of $1,027,559.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,682.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DORM traded up $2.95 on Monday, hitting $98.71. 6,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,455. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day moving average of $99.33. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Profile (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.