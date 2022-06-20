Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,840 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.57% of Roper Technologies worth $289,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.42.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $374.71. 19,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,548. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $436.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

