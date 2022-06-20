Rubic (RBC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $221,043.00

Rubic (RBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Rubic has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Rubic has a total market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $221,043.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 118.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.11 or 0.01111922 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004891 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00109244 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00081591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Rubic Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rubic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

