Safe Achieves Market Capitalization of $349.81 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $16.79 or 0.00082257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $349.81 million and approximately $833,584.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

