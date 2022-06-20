SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded down 94.8% against the dollar. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $26,498.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

