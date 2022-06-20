Sage Capital Advisors llc Boosts Stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc owned 0.08% of Eagle Point Credit worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

ECC traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.54. 1,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,672. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $476.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.97. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.54.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.56%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

