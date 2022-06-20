Sage Capital Advisors llc Grows Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises approximately 1.5% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 38.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 19.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.74.

Global Payments stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.25. 87,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,286. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

