Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 1,313 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sage Capital Advisors llc cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,298,000 after buying an additional 18,692 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $274.69. 6,113,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,894,297. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.85.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

