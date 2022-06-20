Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,867 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.26. 473,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,947,322. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.50. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $162.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $558,305.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,135 shares of company stock valued at $21,650,944. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

