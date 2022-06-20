Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €28.60 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €28.60 ($29.79) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SZG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.29) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($46.88) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €43.00 ($44.79) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($45.83) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($47.92) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

SZG opened at €28.48 ($29.67) on Thursday. Salzgitter has a one year low of €22.78 ($23.73) and a one year high of €48.76 ($50.79). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

