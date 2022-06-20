Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 121,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 705,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after buying an additional 216,289 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 38,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,009,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,619 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.30. 455,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,656,637. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.32. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

