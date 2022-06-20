Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Raised by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 3.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.20% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $16,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.95. 41,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,458. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $51.31.

