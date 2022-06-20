Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,823 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.5% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.38. 39,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,486. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.93. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
