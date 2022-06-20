Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,823 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.5% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.38. 39,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,486. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.93. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.