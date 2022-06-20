Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stake Decreased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,194 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,257 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,871,000 after acquiring an additional 478,441 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,380,000 after acquiring an additional 344,859 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,477.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after acquiring an additional 233,583 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.93. 23,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,276. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

