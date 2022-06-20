Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.90-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.43 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.47 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.86.

Science Applications International stock opened at $85.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $95.98.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Science Applications International by 3,897.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 98,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after buying an additional 91,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after buying an additional 88,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

