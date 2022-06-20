Selway Asset Management Buys 575 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 1.9% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Stephens started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.54.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.15. 154,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,592,451. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

