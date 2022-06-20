Selway Asset Management Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Selway Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for about 1.4% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.22.

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.55. The company had a trading volume of 37,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,098. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.17 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.29.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

