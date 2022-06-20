Selway Asset Management Sells 1,500 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Selway Asset Management cut its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,633,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,884,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,627,000 after acquiring an additional 231,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,007 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $103,735,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,183,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LCID shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID traded up 1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching 16.63. The company had a trading volume of 972,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,207,773. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is 27.11. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of 13.25 and a 12 month high of 57.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25. The company had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 55.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

