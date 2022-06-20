Selway Asset Management Sells 2,000 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Selway Asset Management lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 3.3% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,600,336 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $206,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 54,559 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.99. The company had a trading volume of 798,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,071,944. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.36 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Barclays reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

