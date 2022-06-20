Selway Asset Management Sells 4,239 Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU)

Selway Asset Management lowered its position in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Digital World Acquisition were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $760,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,533,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,565,000.

Shares of DWACU traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,566. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.41. Digital World Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $143.53.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of SaaS and technology, and the fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

