Sentinel Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $50.92 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $30.99 million and approximately $50.92 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0674 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00023203 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00013652 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004830 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000965 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

