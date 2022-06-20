Sharkey Howes & Javer Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.68. The company had a trading volume of 176,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,416. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.65. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

