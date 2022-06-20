Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 2,704 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

SCHM stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,985. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.79.

