SHIELD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. SHIELD has a market cap of $62,626.65 and approximately $7.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,347.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,110.35 or 0.05456920 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00025535 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00263530 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.57 or 0.00587637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00075150 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.86 or 0.00554657 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001177 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.