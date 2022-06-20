SIBCoin (SIB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.00

SIBCoin (SIB) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $17.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,309.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,096.80 or 0.05400347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00026713 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00256696 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.54 or 0.00578720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00078277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $114.83 or 0.00565409 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001170 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

